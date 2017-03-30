Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man, interviewed numerous times in Jacob Wetterling's disappearance, sues sheriff

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:29 p.m.
    Daniel Rassier, a man wrongly suspected of abducting Jacob Wetterling, says he plans to sue law enforcement authorities for how they treated him. Jeff Thompson / APM Reports
     

    ST. PAUL -- A man considered a person of interest in the 1989 abduction of Jacob Wetterling has filed a federal lawsuit against the county sheriff who investigated the case.

    Dan Rassier filed the suit Wednesday assigned to Judge Donovan W. Frank, according to court documents.

    Rassier indicated last September he was planning to sue Stearns County Sheriff John Sanner soon after Danny Heinrich confessed to abducting, molesting and killing 11-year-old Wetterling near his home in St. Joseph.

    Rassier’s suit, with his mother, Rita Rassier, as a co-plaintiff, includes county investigator Pam Jensen and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent Ken McDonald, along with Sanner. The suit seeks at least $1 million in compensatory damages and at least $1 million in punitive damages.

    Rassier, a music teacher and neighbor of the Wetterlings, said he had been interviewed multiple times during the long investigation.

    Explore related topics:NewsJacob WetterlingDan Rassierminnesotadanny heinrich
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement