Dan Rassier filed the suit Wednesday assigned to Judge Donovan W. Frank, according to court documents.

Rassier indicated last September he was planning to sue Stearns County Sheriff John Sanner soon after Danny Heinrich confessed to abducting, molesting and killing 11-year-old Wetterling near his home in St. Joseph.

Rassier’s suit, with his mother, Rita Rassier, as a co-plaintiff, includes county investigator Pam Jensen and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent Ken McDonald, along with Sanner. The suit seeks at least $1 million in compensatory damages and at least $1 million in punitive damages.

Rassier, a music teacher and neighbor of the Wetterlings, said he had been interviewed multiple times during the long investigation.