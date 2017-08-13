Sanford Health welcomes new doctors

Dr. Ross McBride specializes in radiation oncology at Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic. He received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He completed his residency in radiation oncology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. McBride has experience in stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity-modulated radiation therapy, prostate fiducial implants and adaptive radiation. He is board certified in radiation oncology by the American Board of Radiology.

Dr. Nida Junaid, Bemidji's first pulmonologists, specializes in pulmonology with expertise in intubation, thoracentesis, chest tube placement and bronchoscopy. Other areas include COPD, asthma and lung nodules. Her practice is located at Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic. She received her medical degree from Aga Khan University Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan, and completed her residency at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J. Junaid also completed a fellowship in pulmonology and critical care at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, N.J. Junaid is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in the areas of internal medicine and pulmonary disease. She is board eligible in the area of critical care medicine.

Dr. Daniel Wheeler joins the family medicine team at Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic. He received his medical degree from St. George's University School of Medicine in True Blue, Grenada, and completed his residency at JFK Medical Center in Edison, N.J. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. His areas of expertise include care for all family members', common illnesses and injuries, preventive health, chronic disease management, sports injuries, joint injections and minor skin procedures.