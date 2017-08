Ambassadors welcome Cricket Wireless

Pictured left to right are ambassadors Becky Bergquist and Benita Dingman, staff members John Hernandez, Mike Hovet, Sabin Myhra and Rachel Radford, ambassadors Colleen Schulke, Lisa Hofstad and Russ Moen, and staff members Leah Brumback and Meagan Orton. Submitted photo.

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently welcomed new business Cricket Wireless to Bemidji. Located at 2219 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, Suite 9, Cricket Wireless offers wireless phone services with nationwide coverage at prepaid rates. Pictured left to right are Ambassadors Becky Bergquist and Benita Dingman, staff members John Hernandez, Mike Hovet, Sabin Myhra and Rachel Radford, Ambassadors Colleen Schulke, Lisa Hofstad and Russ Moen, and staff members Leah Brumback and Meagan Orton.