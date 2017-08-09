Polaris issues recall for Scrambler ATV

The recall, announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, involves all Scrambler XP 1000 vehicles from model years 2014 through 2017. The company reports it has had nine reports of the throttle release switch failing, resulting in two minor injuries.

Polaris urges consumers to immediately discontinue use of the 2,800 affected Scramblers and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.

For more information, visit the recall notice listed on the Unites States Consumer Product Safety Commission website.