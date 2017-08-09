Search
    Polaris issues recall for Scrambler ATV

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:13 p.m.
    2014 Scrambler XP 1000

    MEDINA, Minn. — Polaris is urging owners of their Scrambler ATVs to not ride them until repairing a flaw that could cause the vehicle’s throttle to fail.

    The recall, announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, involves all Scrambler XP 1000 vehicles from model years 2014 through 2017. The company reports it has had nine reports of the throttle release switch failing, resulting in two minor injuries.

    Polaris urges consumers to immediately discontinue use of the 2,800 affected Scramblers and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.

    For more information, visit the recall notice listed on the Unites States Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

     

