Lily Pad Yoga, a hot yoga studio, opens in Bemidji
BEMIDJI—Lily Pad Yoga, Bemidji's first hot yoga studio, recently opened its doors.
The studio — consistently kept between 85 and 105 degrees — provides varying levels and styles of classes seven days a week, and will be for beginner to advanced yoga participants. The studio is located at 1000 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Bemidji native Natalie Welle is the Lily Pad Yoga founder and an instructor. She has practiced and taught yoga in Alaska, California and the Twin Cities.
For a full list of classes and more information, visit https://lilypadyoga.co/.