Borromeo joins Sanford Bemidji
BEMIDJI—Dr. Michael Borromeo will join the internal medicine team at the Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic.
Before joining Sanford Health in Bemidji, Borromeo was an internal medicine physician at Red Lake Hospital for 15 years. Borromeo received his medical degree from the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City, Philippines, where he also interned. He completed an internal medicine residency at the Albany Medical Center in New York. Borromeo is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.