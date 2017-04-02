Kehoe earns state recognition

Minnesota Housing is a state agency that works with local loan officers such as Kehoe to provide homebuyer loans. The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program awards loan officers biannually at three levels including Platinum, Gold and Silver. Loan officers meeting the threshold for each level based on regional production are recognized as top producers, and demonstrate an understanding of Minnesota Housing's homebuyer loan programs.

Kehoe was born and raised in the Bemidji area and has 22 years of Real Estate Lending experience and has been with Security Bank USA since 2014.