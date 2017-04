Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently congratulated the new owners of The Hair Affair, 317 Beltrami Ave. NE. Matt and Calyn Lalone, the new owners, purchased the business from the longtime owner, who had owned it for 44 years. The salon specializes in cuts, color, permanents and styling. The Hair Affair is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.