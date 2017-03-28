Bemidji Chamber seeks nominations for annual awards

Award nomination categories include Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, and Wellness in the Workplace.

The deadline in nominate is Friday, April 7, and all nominees will need to be members of the chamber to qualify, according to a release. The chamber's panel of judges will conduct an interview and vetting process with the nominees.

In addition to the list of awards, the chamber will also recognize businesses that contribute 2 percent of their pre-taxed earnings with the Bemidji Business Gives program. The 2 percent can be a combination of volunteer hours, product and service and or monetary contributions.

The Awards of Excellence event will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 25, at the Hampton Inn South Shore Conference Center.

For more information on nominations and Bemidji Business Gives, go to www.bemidji.org or call (218) 444-3541.