Down with old, up with the new for Chester Berg Toyota

Directly in front of where the body shop and sales offices now resides was the dealership’s original building, a storefront structure that’s been visible on Paul Bunyan Drive Northwest since its construction in 1949. The building was torn down early last week.

“The business has grown, so this is a sign of progress for us,” Chester Berg said about the new building. “I wanted to continue investing in Bemidji. We’re trying to give back to the community, the employees that have worked here and to leave something for my daughter.”

Berg’s daughter, Sarah Martinka, said the new building broke ground in late July of last year and the employees have only just settled in. According to Berg, the new building had been in the planning process for a long time and took nearly three years from when the business first started applying for permits.

While the new structure features advantages such as upgraded technology for the business, though, Berg said it’s been sentimental seeing the former building be demolished.

“It was definitely emotional watching it get torn down,” he said. “There’s a lot of family history there.”

Originally opening a year after the first building was constructed, Chester Berg began selling Toyotas in 1967 and went exclusive with Toyota in 1972. The latest project for the dealership is being worked on by Zetah Construction of Bemidji.