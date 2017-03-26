Gabrelcik recognized for customer service
BEMIDJI—Todd Gabrelcik, an American Family Insurance agent in Bemidji and Bagley, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.
The service excellence distinction is determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey, which measures a customer's overall experience with their current American Family agent.
Gabrelcik has been an agent for American Family since 1990. His offices are located at 2502 Hannah Ave. NW in Bemidji and 107 North Main in Bagley.