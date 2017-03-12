Edlund Chiropractic and Dixon Chiropractic open new location

Joe Edlund began his practice in March 1992. One year later, he moved his practice to 140 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, where he continued to practice for the next 24 years. Edlund is a diversified disciplined doctor with a large amount of his practice also dedicated to Department of Transportation physicals and drug screens for local businesses and independent drivers throughout the greater Bemidji area.

Jason Dixon began practicing in Bemidji in 2010, after stepping in to take over the majority of David Nelson's patients following his retirement. Two years ago, he ventured off to establish his own practice where he shared office space with Edlund. Dixon is a gonstead and activator disciplined doctor and is continuing to work towards his neurology diplomate. He also owns and operates Dixon Animal Chiropractic, where he treats animals with chiropractic throughout northern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota.

For more information about Edlund Chiropractic, call (218)751-5910 or email edlund@paulbunyan.net. For more information about Dixon Chiropractic, call (218) 444-7800 or email drdixon@bemidjichiro.com.