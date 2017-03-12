Johnson promoted at Security Bank USA

BEMIDJI—Carl Johnson was recently promoted to vice president of business banking at Security Bank USA in Bemidji. Johnson started with Security Bank USA in March 2014 as a business banking officer. Johnson is board chair of both the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts and Grow Minnesota. He is the treasurer of Bemidji YMCA and the Bemidji Downtown Alliance. Johnson is a member of the United Way Community Investment Cabinet and a finalist judge of the IDEA Competition. Johnson is a 2017 Alum of the Blandin Community Leadership Program.