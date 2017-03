Ambassadors visit Garbow Law

Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Brian Bissonette, Kirk Malkowski, Noemi Aylesworth, support staff Suzanne Loftus, owner Mike Garbow, ambassador Karl Bleser, support staff Jennifer Garbow, support staff Patricia Pizzala, ambassadors Benita Dingman and Jerry Downs. Submitted photo.

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently visited the new Garbow Law, 1425 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, Suite 4. Garbow Law specializes in worker's compensation and personal injury law. Owner Mike Garbow has been an attorney in the Bemidji area for 19 years. Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Brian Bissonette, Kirk Malkowski, Noemi Aylesworth, support staff Suzanne Loftus, owner Mike Garbow, ambassador Karl Bleser, support staff Jennifer Garbow, support staff Patricia Pizzala, ambassadors Benita Dingman and Jerry Downs.