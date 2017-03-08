IDEA Competition names finalists

Bolton Bees: Chiara and Travis Bolton, Hubbard County

DeanUltraThinRetainer: Todd Sandwick, Fosston

Raptor Rack: Jeremy Leffelman, Bemidji

Squarrel: Russ Karasch and Robert Monahan, Park Rapids

Stittsworth Meats: Mychal Stittsworth, Bemidji

IDEA assists the local entrepreneurs in the commercialization of innovative products, processes and helps connect them to resources available along with access to the capital it takes to launch a successful venture, according to a release.

This year's winners will be selected by a judging panel comprised of members from the three area equity funds, bankers, successful entrepreneurs, and business development professionals, the release said. The panel will choose up to three winners who will each receive $10,000 to advance their business idea, plus additional technical assistance.

Winners will be announced at the IDEA Competition Awards Banquet 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in the Beaux Arts Ballroom at BSU.

For more information on the IDEA Competition, go to www.ideacompetition.org.