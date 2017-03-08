IDEA Competition names finalists
BEMIDJI—The IDEA Competition has released its list of finalists for the 2017 edition of the annual award. The finalists are:
Bare Cloth: Keila McCracken, Turtle River
Bolton Bees: Chiara and Travis Bolton, Hubbard County
DeanUltraThinRetainer: Todd Sandwick, Fosston
Raptor Rack: Jeremy Leffelman, Bemidji
Squarrel: Russ Karasch and Robert Monahan, Park Rapids
Stittsworth Meats: Mychal Stittsworth, Bemidji
IDEA assists the local entrepreneurs in the commercialization of innovative products, processes and helps connect them to resources available along with access to the capital it takes to launch a successful venture, according to a release.
This year's winners will be selected by a judging panel comprised of members from the three area equity funds, bankers, successful entrepreneurs, and business development professionals, the release said. The panel will choose up to three winners who will each receive $10,000 to advance their business idea, plus additional technical assistance.
Winners will be announced at the IDEA Competition Awards Banquet 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in the Beaux Arts Ballroom at BSU.
For more information on the IDEA Competition, go to www.ideacompetition.org.