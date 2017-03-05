Angland named WSN vice president

A 2001 graduate of Iowa State University's College of Design, Angland came to the Brainerd area in 2004. He joined Widseth Smith Nolting in 2012 with 12 years' experience in the fields of architecture and construction. He is a registered architect in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

WSN is a multi-disciplined firm of more than 190 employees providing architectural, engineering, land surveying, and environmental services. In addition to its Brainerd Lakes Area office, its other locations include Bemidji, Alexandria, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Forest Lake, Rochester, and Grand Forks, N.D.