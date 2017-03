Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Penny Echternach, Jerry Downs, Barb Treat, Kirk Malkowski, owner Hannah Anderson, support staff Jordan Peura, ambassadors Paula Howard, Lisa Hofstad and Kim Nelson. Submitted photo.

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Area Chamber Ambassadors recently visited the new Compass Rose, 1036 Paul Bunyan Drive S. Compass Rose is a new home and gift boutique offering items for the "adventurous Up North spirit." Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Penny Echternach, Jerry Downs, Barb Treat, Kirk Malkowski, owner Hannah Anderson, support staff Jordan Peura, ambassadors Paula Howard, Lisa Hofstad and Kim Nelson.