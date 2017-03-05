He recently sold the store to Jeff Cwilka, who managed Bemidji's ACE on the Lake for 29 years.

As he approached retirement age, Dahn put out feelers to find a potential buyer. Meanwhile, Cwilka wanted to purchase a store. About a year ago, they began discussing the details.

Dahn officially turned over the keys on Jan. 3.

"When opportunity knocks at the door, you've got to think long and hard. I knew Jeff. I knew he'd work hard and the store wouldn't skip a beat. The store would keep growing," Dahn said.

Dahn has been around hardware stores his whole life, from the Twin Cities to Walker to Park Rapids. Dahn bought the Park Rapids store in 1989. Originally, it was on Main Street.

Six years later, the store moved to Highway 71, where Hugo's is now.

In 2009, ACE moved into its present location on Highway 34.

"Then we doubled in size. The location was excellent," he said.

Dahn says he has enjoyed watching young employees develop and learn lifelong skills.

He credits the late Emily Rodrick, known locally as "The Paint Lady," for helping establish ACE as the go-to paint store. Rodrick worked at ACE for 22 years. Rodrick retired in 2014 and passed away last fall.

All current employees stayed at ACE under the new ownership.

Dahn chose Cwikla as his successor based on Cwikla's extensive experience.

"I knew he'd take the store to the next level," he said.

Cwilka is no stranger to hardware, as well.

He's originally from Middle River, Minn., about 20 miles north of Thief River Falls. At 20, he managed his parents' hardware store in Karlstad for three years, then went on to manage ACE on the Lake in Bemidji.

"Obviously, Brad's done a great job over the years, so there really isn't anything magical I can do," he said.

He's in the process of resetting Park ACE to make room for additional inventory.

"We're mainly expanding what's already there," he said, but also will add new categories, especially pet supplies.

Customer service will remain a "huge priority." Cwikla noted he earned a variety of awards for customer service at the Bemidji store. He welcomes customer feedback.

"My biggest thing is, by adding new inventory, I'd like everyone to know what they couldn't find in the past, they can find now," Cwilka said.