True North 'Hackfest' set for April 7-8

A hackfest is a fast-paced event where teams of creative coders, programmers, designers, marketers and others compete to design and build a technological solution to a perceived problem or need. Teams may use any technological platform of their choosing within the computer programming arena.

This is a team competition consisting of three to five individuals per team. Registration can be done as a team or an individual. Individuals will be assigned to a team. The day of the event the teams will be given the task for the competition. All brainstorming, information gathering, designing and developing will take place within the allotted timeframe. Teams will present their concepts to a judging panel.

Entry fee is $20 per team or $10 per individual. Registration closes on Thursday, March 29.

A youth game design challenge for students in grades 6 through 12 will take place on Friday, April 7. Students will learn the basics of game development and then put their new skills to the test in a friendly competition, a release said. Cost is $5. All equipment and computers are provided.Registration is limited to 20 students.

For more information and to register, visit www.truenorthhackfest.com.