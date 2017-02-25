Deadline approaching for BSU safety conference

The conference, which typically sells out, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Evangelical Covenant Church, 5405 Hart Lane NW in Bemidji.

Optivation, a custom college and outreach training organization operated jointly by BSU and Northwest Technical College, is offering two tracks for this year's conference: one on health and wellness in the workplace and a second on safety committees.

The conference is designed to benefit anyone seeking to improve their knowledge of safety issues, and any person interested in workplace safety of any experience level is invited to attend. Business owners, those in management and employees will find sessions that have information to improve a company, department or personal skills.