Local therapists complete course on baseball injuries

Joe and Naomi Kapaun, occupational therapists at Choice Therapy in Bemidji, attended the American Sports Medicine Institute's Injuries in Baseball course, which covers the latest advancements in treatment and rehabilitation of baseball injuries.

The course, which was held in Dallas, Texas, provided instruction for those coaching or treating athletes with baseball-related injuries.

Founded in 2009, Choice Therapy is a private-practice physical, occupational and speech therapy provider serving Bemidji and the surrounding areas with outreach clinics in Bagley, Clearbrook, Blackduck and Kelliher.