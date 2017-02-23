The process will create what Greater Bemidji Executive Director Dave Hengel called a "strategic action plan for economic development." Once finished, the plan will provide a framework that will help position the region for long term economic growth and sustainability.

"About five years ago we had a plan, so it's a good time to step back and lay out what the next five years will be," Hengel said. "We want to get everyone's input."

The plan, Hengel said, will be focused on the following four subjects:

• Growing, attracting and retaining talent.

• Supporting entrepreneurship and business start-ups.

• Promoting the region as a great place to live, work and own a company.

• Economic development incentives.

"We want everyone interested in those fields to come together, form a team and inform the board on where we want to go," Hengel said. "We had an opening on our board and I had 28 people inquire about it. It showed me and the board that there's a strong interest in Bemidji right now to be part of economic development and we need to take advantage of that."

Greater Bemidji will begin having meetings in about two weeks, Hengel said, and those who express interest will be invited to them regularly.

"It won't be something where you meet just once, it will be two or three times. Rolling up their sleeves and coming up with a plan to bring back to the Greater Bemidji board," Hengel said.

Hengel said he's available by both email at dhengel@greaterbemidji.com, or by calling the Greater Bemidji office at (218) 444-5757.