The LaunchPad, created to offer flexible coworking space for startup businesses and entrepreneurs who are meeting with clients, is located in the Mayflower Building in downtown Bemidji. The program was started just after the structure was renovated to be a business hub for the city and since its launch, the site has become a popular spot.

"Our perspective was to have it not just be a space, but a place that provides resources," said Dave Hengel, executive director of Greater Bemidji Economic Development which is also housed at the Mayflower. "We have the Small Business Development Center, access to training and there's also room for coworking space."

The coworking space is open to business owners by way of memberships, which differ depending on how often they use the building. The different levels of membership are:

• Daily pass - $15.

• Five days per month - $50 monthly rate.

• Ten days per month - $90 monthly rate.

• Full time access - $175 monthly rate.

"Basically you can choose where you want to work and use the resources we make available. On a given day we may have 25 coworkers come through the doors, varying from freelancers to business startups," Hengel said.

Joe Czapiewski, the principal consultant for his company JFC Strategic Services, has been an independent contractor for about three years and is one of those that use the LaunchPad on a regular basis.

"It's been a fantastic place for me to set up a home in the center of the community. It's there for me when I need a place to work in town," Czapiewski said. "I can have a professional setting to meet potential clients, partners and conduct business, so I don't have to do it at a coffee shop or other locations."

Because so many individuals, such as Czapiewski, have found success at the Mayflower, though, the amount of space available on a regular basis has declined.

"It's gotten to the point where we had an issue with space. Since we want to provide a space that's ideal for people, we looked at different options and decided our own was the easiest," Hengel said. "So we decided on the lower level of the Mayflower Building, which has about 7,000 square feet of space and the board made the commitment in December to remodel."

The renovations costs roughly $400,000 and once finished, will have space for 50 people to work. To help the project, Greater Bemidji secured a grant from the George W. Neilson Foundation for $175,000. In order to fully fund the project, which has a completion date of April 1, the Launchpad is accepting investment sponsorships, with all of the donations being allocated toward renovations, furniture, programming and staffing.

Campsites, not cubicles

After the renovations are completed, LaunchPad Coordinator Tiffany Fettig said the lower level of the Mayflower will have "camp sites." The idea, Fettig said, is to make the areas more comfortable and differentiate them from traditional cubicles.

As part of the concept, Fettig said amenities to be incorporated in the lower level could include hammocks, popcorn machines, beanbags and more. Additionally, the space will include a meeting room and kitchen facilities.

"There's one in Grand Forks, but we're somewhat ahead of the curve for a city of our size," Hengel said. "It's a trend that's been happening nationwide."

For Sarah Hokuf, owner of the web development and design company Evolve Creative, the LaunchPad's new area is just what she's been looking for.

Originally starting the business in the Twin Cities in 2004, Hokuf moved her business to Bemidji five years ago and since then, her work spaces have changed a few times. Despite the relocations, though, Hokuf said she wasn't considering the Mayflower Building until recently.

"How it's currently set up, I didn't think that would ever work for us. But we were very excited to hear about renovations to the basement where we would have designated space for ourselves," Hokuf said. "We're going to keep our computers there since it's a pretty big space. If contractors do happen to come to work with us, there will be room in the building for them, too."

Physical space meets networking

Along with the Mayflower Building's co-working space, it has also been a spot for business owners and industry experts to meet and share ideas and anecdotes. On a weekly basis, the LaunchPad has its Entrepreneurs Meetup, where several community members are able to give feedback and information to others who are working to start new businesses.

"There are a lot of unknowns when you're first starting out and it's helpful to get advice," said Hokuf, who's one of the meetup's organizers. "It's a way to get and give advice to people and provide a support network in the area. What's great is we also have mentors who've retired but still come in every week to share their knowledge."

"It's a very encouraging place to go. It shows just how many people are like me in the Bemidji area, people who are working independently that need some support," Czapiewski said. "You either learn a lot about the community or you get inspired by someone else's success story."

The Mayflower Building is located at 102 First St. W in Bemidji and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.