According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Minnesota Canola Council, Sunflower Council and Area One Potato Research and Promotion Council are all seeking candidates who, if elected, would represent Beltrami County and surrounding counties.

The Canola Council, for example, has a position open for District 3, which serves Beltrami, Koochiching and Lake of the Woods Counties. The council is also seeking an at-large position that requires a statewide vote.

The contact person for the Canola Council is Beth Nelson at (651) 638-9883.

For the Sunflower Council, there are two districts with positions open, one of which serves Beltrami, Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching and Lake of the Woods Counties as well as multiple others. The second includes Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Marshall, Polk and Red Lake Counties, among others. The Sunflower Council contact is Tina Mittlesteadt, available at (701) 328-5107.

There are two positions open on the Minnesota Area One Potato Research and Promotion Council who would serve Beltrami County along with Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and Wilkin. Diane Peycke is the contact person at (218) 773-3633.

The Minnesota Dry Bean Research and Promotion Council is the fourth seeking candidates.

Farmers interested in running in the election must contact their respective commodity council representatives by March 27. The MNDA states that candidates should be producers of the commodity they represent, be active in the industry, knowledgeable about promotion initiatives and interested in representing growers in their region.