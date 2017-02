Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Russ Moen, Brian Bissonette, owner Gary Coan, ambassadors Lisa Engman, Lisa Hofstad and Mya Beaulieu. Submitted photo.

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently congratulated West Side Motor Sports relocation to 6597 Wild Rose Lane NW in Bemidji. The business specializes in new and used parts for snowmobiles, ATV's and motorcycles. They offer routine maintenance and services for recreational vehicles. Contact them at (218) 759-0971.