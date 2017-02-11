NMF awards grant to Hubbard County
BEMIDJI—The Northwest Minnesota Foundation recently awarded a grant to the Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center (DAC) to support planning work for an adult day care service. Hubbard County DAC will expand their operations this summer to a multi-purpose community center in Park Rapids. Included in this expansion is space for day care services for adults with disabilities.
The grant was made from NMF's Caring Communities Grant Program. Adult day care services offers socialization and support groups to help people cope with caregiving demands.