The new restaurant, part of a chain specializing in burgers, opened Jan. 30. Liedl said the original date was Jan. 16, but scheduling for equipment installation caused the delay.

"There's always some bumps along the way," he said. "For us, I think our main goal is to get better each day. Our team has been awesome so far, putting in a lot of hours."

The Bemidji Culver's team has 62 employees along with managers working in the nearly 5,000 square-foot building. The structure, built 15 years ago, has seating for 92 people and is most full during the dinner hours, Liedl said.

As for what the people are ordering, Liedl said cheese curds have been a smash hit.

"They are the most popular item by far. We're making cheese curds like we make fries," Liedl said. "We actually ran out of them last Saturday."

Regardless of what they're ordering, though, Liedl said he's happy the city has embraced the new establishment.

"With a week under our belt, seeing the community being so supportive is affirming," he said.

The Bemidji Culver's is located at 2200 Paul Bunyan Drive NW and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

The Culver's company was started in Sauk City, Wis., in 1984. The company now has more than 600 Culver's in 22 states.