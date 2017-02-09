According to Schmitt, a sit-down restaurant format is a natural progression for his business.

"The food truck is very good to us. We've gone as far as Clearbrook and Walker, we've been all over the place," Schmitt said. "But, you can only do so much with a truck, and there's nothing better than coming into a warm, or cool building in the summer, and enjoying your meal."

The decision to set up in downtown came several weeks ago, as discussions surrounding the idea began in December between Schmitt and fellow downtown business owner Mitch Rautio, who owns the building. After some searching into what was available, Schmitt said the spot along Third Street was picked and the lease was signed later that month.

Since that time, Schmitt said work has started inside the building to prepare it for an opening next month, with a March 13 goal. Once open, Schmitt said the restaurant will be able to sit 50-70 people and that the back section of the building will be used for pool tables, dart boards, live music or additional space in case of overfill.

"My vision is true Southern barbecue. So, when you walk into the establishment it feels comfortable and inviting and you get that barbecue smell," Schmitt said. "As for the menu, it will be the same as the food truck. We've added to it over the years and now it has beef, ribs and chicken. All the things that people loved from the food truck will be available here."

Along with serving barbecue, Fozzie's will also have a liquor license to sell alcohol. As for renovations, Schmitt said everything from new coats of paint to larger windows for more natural light are being brought to the building.

While a restaurant version of Fozzie's will be operating in downtown Bemidji, though, Schmitt said the business will still be operating the food truck by sending it out to events such as festivals and fairs.