Memberships for the arcade are $50 per month. Once a person chooses how long they want to play, they have the option of using one of the two room-sized HTC Vive systems or the Virtuix Omni treadmill.

"HTC Vive is a 'room' type system. The difference between that system and phone headsets or the Oculus Rift is that those are more for sitting or standing room only. The HTC Vive, rather, allows a player to move around more," Froyd said. "The difference with the room system is you get about a two meter area to wander around in. That cuts down motion sickness because instead of the world moving around you like in traditional video games, you move in the world."

Froyd, who was born and raised in Bemidji and has worked in web design and adjunct college teaching, said he got the idea for the business after he started collecting VR technology.

"Slowly over time, I had been getting some VR machines, such as the treadmill. Then I saw someone playing the game 'Skyrim' on it," Froyd said. "I figured, these things are expensive and they should be able to make their own money. Hence, I decided to open up a shop."

The original plan for Froyd was to open the arcade last summer, but scheduling with the family caused the process to be moved back.

"I was also saving money while waiting for a spot to open," Froyd said. "Eventually, I was able to work with the landlord here, get a lease and everything really fell into place in November."

Froyd's business is now open Monday through Friday from noon-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. However, Froyd said he is still setting things up in the new establishment.

"I'm still figuring out what's working and what's not," he said. "Slowly but surely I'll get to the point where I have a 'grand opening,' likely sometime in March, because I'm planning on doubling the number of systems I have."

Currently, FroydTech offers 17 games for customers to play. Some of the games include "Arizona Sunshine," a zombie-killing game for one or more players, and "Tesla VR," an educational game set in outer space where a player can manipulate gravity.

Along with the games FroydTech provides, Froyd said the arcade also serves as a "Steam Café." Steam is a software distribution company where a person can buy a game at home on their personal account and then play it at other locations.

The business isn't just an arcade, though. Froyd also provides computer repair and consultation services. Despite that portion of the establishment, though, Froyd said his main focus is on the VR experience.