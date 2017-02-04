From oceans to lakes. . . and back again

"I love my job," Nelson said, speaking by phone from his winter home in Maui. "I'm the luckiest person because every time I show up it's a different experience with different people. It's the happiest day of their lives. It's a celebration and I truly am honored to have had this end up as my career and life."

The Nelsons both graduated from Moorhead State University, intending to be teachers. In 1993, Eric Nelson started to videotape weddings in the Fargo-Moorhead area and in 2000 expanded into photography as well.

In 2010, seeing that business slowed in the winter and not at all opposed to being somewhere near the ocean, the couple relocated to Maui.

"Our dream when we moved to Maui was always to be able to come back and work full-time as wedding photographers and video photographers," Nelson said. "But it took us a few years to get to the point where we could make that happen."

Then, their first grandchild was born here in Bemidji and that solidified their plans. They spent two and a half months here this winter, meeting their family's newest addition and eventually purchasing a house along the Mississippi River. They plan to live and work in Bemidji from June 1 to Dec. 1.

"The thing that I think I bring to the lakes area is that all the weddings that I do in Maui are by the ocean," Nelson said. "I bring a unique photo style that is perfectly suited for outdoors weddings, pictures."

He said that his style is to blend the two most popular styles of wedding photographers together, not only taking your traditional posed family and wedding party shots but also the photojournalistic candid shots.

"I see, oftentimes, that a lot of photographers don't do both of those styles," he said. "What I have heard people say is they, oftentimes, are disappointed when they look back five years later, 10 years later, and some of the most important people are not really an important part of the photos."

Nelson said his years of experience also are beneficial, as he can help alert brides to some potential pitfalls in wedding planning. For example, he said brides will try to be politically correct and select a family member to be their personal attendant who, really, might not be well-suited for the role. Perhaps she is not organized or very excited to be there, and that can negatively impact the entire day.

"The personal attendant is a crucial part of helping things flow smoothly, everything from making sure that the right people are nearby for the right photos, making sure the bride's dress, her hair, her makeup (is looking as it should be), all the way from the wedding through the repletion," he said. "They're extremely important."

Nelson said his business — Bemidji Wedding Photography and Video — always provides two photographers for each wedding, usually himself and his wife, and that allows them to capture all the special moments from the day.

His goal is to book 15 to 20 Bemidji-area weddings for each half-year they live here. Anyone interested in learning more about the business is encouraged to visit the webpage, He" target="_blank">ericnelsonweddingphotoandvideo.com. He credited his ability to juggle both businesses — the one in Maui and the one here — to his family members and employees. His son manages the business in Maui and his niece is the office manager for both.

"I have a woman behind the scenes that is the wedding planner. She is the office manager, she handles all the emails, she handles all the details of creating the file. That is the secret," Nelson said. "I'm out taking the photos and she's running the business."