Ambassadors congratulate Culver's of Bemidji

Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Noemi Aylesworth, Sylvia Wildgen, Kirk Malkowski, Colleen Schulke, Benita Dingman, Co-Owner-Mark Liedl, William Liedl, Cassie Liedl, Jonathan Liedl, Co-Owner-David Liedl, Christopher Liedl, Kirsten Liedl, Beatrice Comty-Charnock, ambassadors Russ Moen, Rebecca Olson, Brian Bissonette, Barb Treat. (Submitted photo)

The Bemidji Area Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Culver's of Bemidji on its new business. Culver's offers cooked-to-order food and are famous for ButterBurgers and frozen custard. Visit the business at 2200 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.