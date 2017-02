Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Penny Echternach, Sylvia Wildgen, Paula Howard, staff Kahse Atkinson, owner Brandon Wollman, staff Alyssa Wollman, ambassadors Cindy Todavich, Sonja McCollum, Rebecca Olson and Noemi Aylesworth. (Submitted photo)

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently visited the new Wollman Coffee Roasters, 1426 Bemidji Ave N. The business is a quality focused shop with hand-brewed coffee drinks, fresh made pastries, 100 percent fruit smoothies and gourmet specialty teas.