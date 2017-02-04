GigaZone comes to Squaw Lake, Ball Club and more

There are more than 3,150 locations included in this latest activation, and the GigaZone is now available to more than 32,550 locations in the company's service territory throughout northern Minnesota, a company release said.

Paul Bunyan Communications has an online map available at paulbunyan.net/gigazone/map/ showing the active areas of the GigaZone as well as those areas that will be constructed/upgraded in the future.