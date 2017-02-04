Bjerke joins Visit Bemidji staff
BEMIDJI—Jessica Bjerke has joined the staff of Visit Bemidji in a new role as Group Sales Manager.
Bjerke has extensive experience in hospitality management, most recently holding the position of general manager for the Holiday Inn Express in Bemidji. As a local hotelier who has promoted the community for more than 10 years, Bjerke not only has a working knowledge of Visit Bemidji's services, but has also been actively engaged in many facets of the Visit Bemidji program, a release said.
Through direct sales, online and social media marketing, Bjerke's role as Group Sales Manager will be to cultivate and manage relationships with meeting planners, groups and organizations.
The goal for this new position is to increase group bookings that will specifically generate
overnight stays in the greater Bemidji area, the release said.