Ambassadors congratulate 3Suns

Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Benita Dingman, Sylvia Wildgen, Noemi Aylesworth, research director Dave Bahr, chief operating officer Amanda Wick, ambassadors Paula Howard, Lisa Engman and Russ Moen. (Submitted photo)

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently visited the new 3Suns, LLC, 8955 Deer School Road NW. 3Suns focuses on sustainable and renewable energy technologies. 3Suns also offers a fabrication laboratory for regional inventors and area high schools to utilize. Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Benita Dingman, Sylvia Wildgen, Noemi Aylesworth, research director Dave Bahr, chief operating officer Amanda Wick, ambassadors Paula Howard, Lisa Engman and Russ Moen.