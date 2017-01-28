Leffelman previously served as an assistant director for 360. In this role, he led 360 eTECH, a consortium-based online and hands-on manufacturing education program, working closely with participating colleges and high school partners to provide technical education to incumbent workers and high school students, according to a release.

Leffelman graduated from BSU with a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology. He more recently completed a Master of Business Administration degree through Bemidji State.