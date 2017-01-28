Leffelman named executive director of 360 Manufacturing and Applied Engineering Center
BEMIDJI — Jeremy Leffelman has been named the new executive director for 360 Manufacturing and Applied Engineering Center of Excellence. Leffelman will direct 360's operations and activities, including developing programs and resources to support advanced manufacturers' needs.
Leffelman previously served as an assistant director for 360. In this role, he led 360 eTECH, a consortium-based online and hands-on manufacturing education program, working closely with participating colleges and high school partners to provide technical education to incumbent workers and high school students, according to a release.
Leffelman graduated from BSU with a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology. He more recently completed a Master of Business Administration degree through Bemidji State.