Ambassadors welcome new owners of Liquor Lodge

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently welcomed the new owners of Liquor Lodge, Cheri Todavich and Abbey Van Vynckt. They are located at 8008 Farley Drive NE in Bemidji. The business is a discount liquor store selling beer, wine and spirits. They are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and host sampling events throughout the year. Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Russ Moen, Cindy Todavich, owner Abbey Van Vynckt, owner-Cheri Todavich, staff Hailee Todavich, ambassadors Lisa Hofstad and Paul Diehl.