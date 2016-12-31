Sara Labraaten State Farm receives top ranking

The ranking is determined on a number of categories including customer service, production, and overall office excellence in all lines. Labraaten has been an agent in Bemidji since January 2012, prior to that she was an executive for State Farm Insurance Companies.

Labraaten and her team have received numerous awards of excellence from State Farm including Presidents Club, Chairman's Circle, and the prestigious Trophy award. Labraaten's team includes Tamara Molitor, Ashley Hirt, Charlie Swenson, Courtney Mathers, Courtney Fox, Katrina Marcotte, Katie Pogue, Kaitlyn Shea, Jon Nelson, Terri Mann, Cindy Solien, Cheyenne Horien and Sandy Burgoon.