Local schools receive Affinity grants
BEMIDJI—Affinity Plus Foundation recently announced the recipients of the 2016 Cultivator Grants, supporting financial-education programming.
Karlie Crane, of Horace May Elementary in Bemidji, and Katrine Bender, Northome School, were among those awarded grants. School educators will use the grant funding during the 2016-2017 school year. Crane and Bender join others across Minnesota in public and private schools, non-profit organizations and government agencies earning the grants.