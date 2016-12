Ambassadors congratulate UMMHC

Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Sonja McCollum, Penny Echternach, Mental Health Practitioner Jacky Richter, Cultural Coordinator Marlin Farley, Team Lead and Mental Health Professional Terry DeMars, Vocational Specialist Rylie Helweg, LADC Jane Phelps, RN Tony Kramer, Administrative Assistant Tara Ripplinger and ambassador Benita Dingman. (Submitted photo)

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently congratulated Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center's Headwaters ACT Team on its relocation to 408 Beltrami Ave. NW, Suite 102. The business offers a range of mental health services. Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Sonja McCollum, Penny Echternach, Mental Health Practitioner Jacky Richter, Cultural Coordinator Marlin Farley, Team Lead and Mental Health Professional Terry DeMars, Vocational Specialist Rylie Helweg, LADC Jane Phelps, RN Tony Kramer, Administrative Assistant Tara Ripplinger and ambassador Benita Dingman.