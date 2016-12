Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Sonja McCollum, Benita Dingman, Owner Julie Canty, ambassadors Lisa Hofstad, Paula Howard and Noemi Aylesworth. Not pictured is owner Richardo Canty. (Submitted photo)

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently congratulated Paint Your Own Pottery, formerly Glazed & Amused, on its relocation to 1008 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. The business is open seven days a week until Christmas, moving to three days a week after the holiday.