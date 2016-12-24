Arnold earns state licensure
BEMIDJI—Matt Arnold of Karvakko in Bemidji recently received his Professional Land Surveyor's license with the state of Minnesota.
Arnold has been with Karvakko since 2014, where he started as a survey technician while finishing the Land Surveying and Mapping Sciences Program through St. Cloud State University.
To become a Professional Land Surveyor, applicants must complete a four-year college degree, work under a Land Surveyor for three to five years and pass two exams.
Karvakko is headquartered in Bemidji, and provides engineering, architecture and surveying services throughout the Upper Midwest, specializing in the aviation, transportation, municipal and energy industries.