AirCorps Aviation welcomes new hires

• Guy Gorman, a restoration specialist, moved to Bemidji from Kenosha, Wis., where he was employed as an airframe and powerplant mechanic by Amphib Inc.

Gorman obtained a degree in aviation technology from Linn State Technical College and further developed his skills and experience with a variety of aircraft types over more than 30 years in the industry. Gorman's career includes being part of the team that won a Best of the Best award contested among 10 Grand Champion restorations at the EAA's Airventure in Oshkosh, Wis.

• Jon Stordahl, purchasing coordinator, most recently worked in accounts receivable at Wells Technology in Bemidji.

Stordahl's education includes business administration study at the University of North Dakota and a medical insurance billing and coding diploma from Everest College. Stordahl has a passion for planes and gained experience in aviation while performing accounts payable and inventory duties at Boeing in Seattle, Wash.

• Hunter Thome, restoration specialist, relocated to Bemidji from St. Ansgar, Iowa and has a degree in engineering drafting design from Dunwoody College.

Thome grew up restoring tractors with his family and turned the hobby into his own business. Making the leap from tractors to WWII aircraft was something he saw as a unique challenge. Restoration Shop.

AirCorps Aviation is redefining the restoration, maintenance, and rebuilding of WWII and vintage aircraft to allow those built in the 20th century to fly through the 21st Century.