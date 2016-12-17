The star ratings measure the quality of Medicare plans across the country. PrimeWest Senior Health Complete is a program for "dual eligible" seniors who qualify for both Medicaid and Medicare and reside in a PrimeWest Health owner county.

A 4.5 star rating indicates PrimeWest Senior Health Complete is providing "excellent coverage, quality, services and member satisfaction for the nearly 2,000 seniors in the program," according to a release. This is sixth time out of seven years PrimeWest Health has received star rating of 4 or higher for PrimeWest Senior Health Complete.

PrimeWest Health, headquartered in Alexandria, is owned by the counties of Beltrami, Big Stone, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, McLeod, Meeker, Pipestone, Pope, Renville, Stevens and Traverse.