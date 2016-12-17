Bemidji Herberger's store launches shop
BEMIDJI — The Herberger's store at Paul Bunyan Mall recently opened a new in-store shop that offers a selection of specialty products and gifts sourced from local artisans. The Close to Home shop will remain open year round.
The Close to Home shop features products from several Minnesota entrepreneurs that range in price from $3 to $125. Northern Minnesota vendors include Howard Soap Company of Greenbush and Dirty Knees Soap Company of Fosston. Other companies include Minnesota Mittens of Winona; Kiyi Kiyi Cosmetics of Willmar; Sota Clothing of Minneapolis; MPLS STP Clothing of Minneapolis; 14 Gauge of Minneapolis; reclaiMNed of Waconia and Sister's Heritage of Elk River.