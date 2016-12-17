Bemidji Herberger's store launches shop

The Close to Home shop features products from several Minnesota entrepreneurs that range in price from $3 to $125. Northern Minnesota vendors include Howard Soap Company of Greenbush and Dirty Knees Soap Company of Fosston. Other companies include Minnesota Mittens of Winona; Kiyi Kiyi Cosmetics of Willmar; Sota Clothing of Minneapolis; MPLS STP Clothing of Minneapolis; 14 Gauge of Minneapolis; reclaiMNed of Waconia and Sister's Heritage of Elk River.