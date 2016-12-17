Ambassadors recently met with Candlewood Suites staff

Pictured from left to right are ambassadors are Noemi Aylesworth, Paul Diehl, House Keeper Barb, Front Desk Associate Kenny, Maintenance Scotty, Sales Charles Gould, President Kent Wirebaugh, Front Desk Associate Drew, General Manager Tami Knapp, ambassador Mya Beaulieu, Front Desk Associate Cammie, ambassador Nicole Kangas, Housekeeper Ana, Housekeeper Betty and ambassador Paula Howard. (Submitted photo)

Ambassadors recently met with the staff of Candlewood Suites Bemidji. The hotel, located at 401 Paul Bunyan Drive SE, offers short and long term stays with full kitchens in all 71 units. It can be reached at (218) 497-3000. Pictured from left to right are ambassadors are Noemi Aylesworth, Paul Diehl, House Keeper Barb, Front Desk Associate Kenny, Maintenance Scotty, Sales Charles Gould, President Kent Wirebaugh, Front Desk Associate Drew, General Manager Tami Knapp, ambassador Mya Beaulieu, Front Desk Associate Cammie, ambassador Nicole Kangas, Housekeeper Ana, Housekeeper Betty and ambassador Paula Howard.