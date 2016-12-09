"Originally, years ago, my dad Mark had taken trips up here to scout out places and he said to me that if we ever get to Bemidji, the Ground Round location is the spot to do it," Liedl said. "It just hadn't been the time to expand, but about 16 months ago was when we said, 'This is when we can do this.'"

After getting the green light for Bemidji, Liedl began making calls to business owners across the city to see if anyone was interested in selling their building. Eventually, Liedl was able to get in contact with the owner of the Ground Round, housed in a building with just under 5,000 square feet of space located at 2200 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

"For me, it's been almost surreal after all these years, to get to this point now where it's just over a month away," Liedl said. "Our goal is to have it open Jan. 30, sometimes that can fluctuate, but we feel pretty good about that date. There's mostly just inside construction left and we're doing hiring right now."

Once open, Liedl estimates Culver's will about 65 employees, both full- and part-time. To help in the process, Liedl said the business held a job fair Friday, featuring on-the-spot interviews with potential employees.

As of this week, Liedl said there are 602 Culver's restaurants nationwide and by the time the Bemidji location is operational, that count will be at 615. In total, the Culver's company, founded in 1984 in Sauk City, Wis., has restaurants in 22 states.

The plans for the Bemidji Culver's does have a twist, though, that Liedl said will be unlike other restaurants in the chain. The Bemidji Culver's won't take up the entire space of the building, resulting in an additional area of 735 square feet that Liedl said can be leased to another business.

The main focus and reason for enthusiasm for Liedl, though, remains the Culver's restaurant opening its doors in Bemidji.

"Having the college here, BSU, it's a big draw. It's also a regional destination and it brings in people from all over, so it's a natural fit," Liedl said. "We're extremely excited. Hopefully, the community supports us and in turn, Culver's tries to find ways to support the community."