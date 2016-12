The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently congratulated Choice Therapy on its relocation and expansion of its Blackduck office located at 50 Margaret Ave. in Blackduck. They have been providing outpatient therapy services to the Blackduck area since 2011 in the Good Samaritan Center. Over the past 5 years, the business has grown allowing for the expansion into the former Blackduck Telephone building this past August.