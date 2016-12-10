RLWD's Jesme earns state award

Myron began working for the Red Lake Watershed District in 2003, having previously worked for 20 years for what was then known as the Middle River-Snake River Watershed District. As district administrator, he is the key point of contact for the largest watershed district in the state. In a release, the organization said Jesme "has successfully developed and maintained positive relationships with state and federal agencies, the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, multiple local units of governments, non-governmental organizations and the public."

Jesme was instrumental in the completion of multiple large-scale district projects, including the $7.25 million restoration of the Grand Marais Creek Outlet, completed in late 2015.

The Outstanding Watershed District Employee of the Year is awarded at the Minnesota Association of Watershed Districts' convention, held annually in December.