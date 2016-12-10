Top 25 Women in Business nominations
GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Prairie Business magazine is accepting nominations for its Top 25 Women in Business contest through Jan. 13.
Nominations can be submitted online at https://gfherald.wufoo.com/forms/z17bo1il13uodhm/. Now in its fourth year, the annual contest was created to draw attention to the many successful businesswomen in North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota.
Candidates must be nominated to be considered for the award and will be evaluated based upon their professional success as well contributions to their community. Past recipients are not eligible to receive the award. Selected honorees will be notified in advance of the published list, which will be released in the March issue of the magazine.